Thunderstorms and rain warnings in Kolkata today, what is the weather forecast in other districts of the state? Take a look – News18 Bangla

Biswajit Saha, Kolkata: Rain with thunderstorms is forecast in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas in the next 1-2 hours. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Kochbihar on Sunday. Heavy rain warning in Dinajpur and Malda districts. There is a warning of heavy rain in Alipurduar and Kochbihar tomorrow and Monday. Heavy rains will hit Murshidabad and Birbhum districts in South Bengal on Sunday (Kolkata Weather Update).

Heavy rain is forecast in North Bengal today and tomorrow, Monday. Fear of landslides in the mountains. The water level of the river will rise. Low-lying areas are at risk of flooding. Scattered showers with thunderstorms are forecast in South Bengal in the next 48 hours. Heavy rains in two districts.

Westerly and northwesterly winds have begun to blow. Reverse cyclones have formed in northwestern India. As a result, water vapor will decrease in the next few days and the possibility of rain will also decrease. Dry weather will start gradually. Meteorologists expect southwest monsoon winds to blow off parts of northwestern India on Wednesday, October 6.

Read more– Bills above Rs. After dinner at the restaurant, the person who saw the bill almost fainted

The general schedule for the departure of southwest monsoon winds in Kolkata is 12 October. Mahapuja of Durga Puja is starting on the same day. The monsoon winds from north-west and west India started to leave quite late. This farewell episode begins in the second or third week of September. That is the second week of October this year. Meteorologists think that this time there is a strong possibility of monsoon or rain in Pujo.

Cyclone Shaheen is located in the middle of the North Arabian Sea It will move west and northwest towards Oman. As it is far from the Indian coast, it will not have a direct impact on the country. South-west Bihar and adjoining North Bengal have low pressure. With this a vortex is created. A vortex has formed in the middle of the South Bay. From that vortex an axis extends to the coast of Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rain warning is in effect in North Bengal till next Monday. Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for the next 24 hours. There will be heavy rains in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar, Kalimpong, Dui Dinajpur and Malda districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in North and South Dinajpur on Sunday. There will be heavy rains in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar and Malda districts. Heavy rains are also forecast in Alipurduar and Kochbihar on Monday. Scattered showers with thunderstorms in South Bengal on Sunday and Monday. Heavy rains are forecast in Murshidabad and Birbhum districts. Humidity will be discomfort due to high water vapor.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata today, Sunday morning was 26.5 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal.