Thunderstorms with lightning all night! What is the weather forecast for South Bengal all day today? – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: There is no sign that the rain will stop Lightning and thunderstorms overnight in most districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata The amount of rain that fell overnight, especially in the early hours of the morning, has again caused waterlogging in several parts of the city. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas districts received the highest rainfall (Weather Forecast in South Bengal). The rain will continue for a long time today, Monday, the Meteorological Department said

Cloudy skies for the next 24 hours. Scattered heavy rains are forecast in South Bengal. Pair rotation and active seasonal axis. Tomorrow, the weather may improve from Tuesday. There is a possibility of making two systems in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday and Tuesday next week. Meteorologists are keeping an eye on the impact of this in South Bengal.

The cyclone is gradually moving towards Orissa in the North-West Bay of Bengal. It will move west and northwest in the next 2-3 days. Another cyclone has formed in South Bangladesh and adjoining areas. Seasonal axis is active in Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal. The seasonal axis extends from Digtanganj, Jamshedpur, Digha, South Bengal to North-East Bay of Bengal. Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan has low pressure and cyclone. The depression is gradually losing strength. As well as creating another vortex in the Arabian Sea.

The sky in North Bengal will be partly cloudy. There is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in the next few days. There is no heavy rain situation in the districts of North Bengal at present. In the next 24 hours, the rainfall in the districts of North Bengal adjacent to Bihar will be slightly higher.

Gangetic West Bengal rain forecast today. Heavy rains are also expected in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Rainfall is expected in the northwestern states of India, including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, from Monday. Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are forecast to receive heavy rains for the next four to five days. .