Tiger claw in Sundarbans, High Court seeks state report on victims – News18 Bangla

Arnab Hazra, Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has sought a report from the state on the families affected by the Sundarbans tiger attack. A division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj summoned the report on Monday.

Tiger attacks in Badaban are nothing new. However, the fact that the tiger has repeatedly moved to the locality is now a royal mystery. A public interest litigation has been filed in the Calcutta High Court to stand by the families of those killed or injured in the tiger attack on the world’s largest delta. The case was filed by the South Bengal Bengal Fishermen’s Association.

Lawyer Abhishek Sikder argued on behalf of the plaintiffs that the affected families had to go into the jungle to collect fish, crabs and honey for their livelihood. There they were killed or injured by the tiger. According to the notification of the Wildlife Act of 2016, there is no specific guideline regarding the financial assistance of tiger victims.

Lack of proper financial planning is therefore a major setback for families. The petitioner’s application, therefore, directed the court to intervene in the matter and make some arrangements for the families.

State Advocate General Soumendranath Mukherjee said that the state government has arrangements for compensation for the families affected by the tiger attack. However, there is a buffer zone in the Sundarbans according to the forest law. In most cases, despite the ban, crossing the buffer zone has resulted in tigers attacking them. In that case the government is helpless.

The court on Monday directed, a) how many families are still affected by the tiger attack, how many have died, how many have become disabled and how many families have been affected. B) The state government has provided financial assistance to the affected families. How many families could not. Why not. C) The state has to report to the High Court within four weeks what plans it has for compensation and livelihood of these families.

Recently, tigers have been seen entering the locality more than once. The people of the Sundarbans are now looking at what the state report says about the package of the victims of the tiger attack.

