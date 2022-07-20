TMC 21 July Sahid Diwas: Immaculate security by Kolkata Police for July 21 rally

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress is going to hold a meeting in Dharmatala after two years of virtual gathering. Kolkata Police has made strict security arrangements for the July 12 rally. This year, like every year, the security cordon has been made, but according to the advance information, the Kolkata Police is increasing the vigilance for the party supporters. The venue is being cordoned off by tight security since Thursday.

Several police officers from the rank of IPS officers are also being kept on that day. There will be thirty Deputy Commissioner rank officers for the security of the gathering on Thursday. There will also be seventy Additional Commissioner rank officers and one hundred and fifty inspector rank officers, seven hundred and fifty sub inspectors will be deployed in the city. According to the police sources, about 3 thousand more police personnel will be in charge of law and order in the city on July 1st. Besides, about 1000 police personnel will be controlling the traffic. In total, about 45000 policemen will be deployed in different parts of the city on July 21st.

Read more: A gathering of 100 in the wee hours of the night, last minute preparations in full swing across Kolkata

According to Lalbazar sources, there will be five ambulances around the venue of the 11th of July since morning. Besides, there will be three Quick Response Teams, eighty-eight PCR vans and twelve Heavy Radio Flying Squads or HRFS during the day and eleven at night. The CCTV cameras of the venue area are being monitored especially, besides, various CCTV cameras of the Kolkata Police will be monitoring Lalbazar every moment.

Read more: The train has no stoppage, the fare has increased, the workers are facing problems on the way from Purulia to Kolkata

Kolkata Police teams will be ready at Howrah Bridge, Sealdah, Kolkata Station, Girish Park Hazra Junction and Shyambazar Panch Mathar Junction from morning. The main procession from eleven places is supposed to go towards Dharmatala. In addition to this, Kolkata Police Disaster Response Force will be deployed at every ferry port in the city. For security, the area around the venue has been divided into fifteen zones. Each zone will have an officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner. Besides, about ten giant screens have been arranged across the city.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: July 20, 2022, 09:20 IST

Tags: 21 July TMC, TMC