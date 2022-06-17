TMC 21 July || This year, the bird’s eye view of North Bengal, preparations began on July 21

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Due to the epidemic, the rally on July 21, 2020 and 2021 was held through virtual medium. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee addressed the gathering from her residence in Kalighat. Which was broadcast on the team’s social media accounts. Leaders in each block were instructed to hold hearings of Mamata’s speeches. Apart from this, the Trinamool leadership had arranged to send leaders to states like Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to hear Mamata’s speech on July 21.

Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the Trinamool wants more activist supporters on July 21. Emphasis should be given to more number of booths, block level in North Bengal. South Bengal must also come. Preparatory meetings will be held in all districts. Youth and state leaders can attend. Posters, banners, graffiti will be written from tomorrow.

Besides, Abhishek said, “We have opposed CAA, NRC before. Popularity has increased in North Bengal. Good results are spread across South Bengal, not in North Bengal. Now our target is North. Expelled if read. “

July 21 is Trinamool Martyrs’ Day. On that occasion, the Trinamool top leadership called a preparatory meeting at Trinamool Bhaban on Friday. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandyopadhyay and party state president Subrata Bokshi (TMC 21 July) will hold a meeting with the party’s organizational leader, district Trinamool president, MPs and selected MLAs.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 17, 2022, 17:50 IST

Tags: Abhishek Bandopadhyay, TMC