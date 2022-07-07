TMC 21 July: Trinamool is going to give a big surprise on 21st July! Rumors about the guests on stage

#Kolkata: After two years, the Trinamool Congress is going to hold a rally on the ground, not virtually. And that rally is going to be a platform for the Trinamool Congress to show its strength. According to sources, the Trinamool Congress may also present an alliance picture as an anti-BJP force across the country on behalf of the Trinamool Congress from the platform on July 21. Therefore, representatives of other opposition parties may also be invited to the rally. Discussions on the issue have started, said Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader and MP Sudip Bandopadhyay. He said the team has already started discussing the issue. The rally will portray the strength of the Trinamool Congress alone, as well as the strength of the anti-BJP alliance.

On the other hand, videos of ministers, MPs, MLAs and district presidents on July 21 are being made and posted on the official Facebook page of the Trinamool Congress. That video is also being posted on the social media accounts of the party leaders. The campaign has already started on Facebook and Twitter. Agriculture Minister Shobhandev Chattopadhyay, Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, Food Minister Rathin Ghosh, Cooperatives Minister Arup Roy, Women and Children Social Welfare Minister Shashi Panja, Food Processing Minister Subrata Saha, Fisheries Minister Akhil Giri, State Minister for Food Jyotsna Mandi.

In the next few days, videos of a few more top leaders will be released on net media accounts. In the videos, the leaders are sharing their personal experiences on that special day in 1993. At the request of the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, an initiative has been taken to publicize the party leaders and ministers by making video messages. . Naihati MLA Perth Bhowmik has been tasked with making a documentary. Perth has long been associated with the theater world. He also made a documentary on July 21, 1993, when he was the district president of the North 24 Parganas of the Trinamool Youth Congress.

The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said that after two years of virtual rallies, this time the Trinamool Congress has taken an innovative initiative to make the martyrs’ rally on July 21 a success. Initiatives have been taken to spread the message by making video messages of party leaders and ministers. All senior leaders are giving messages on this occasion. Besides, district presidents and MLAs are also making video messages in several districts. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandopadhyay has taken various initiatives. Mamata Banerjee must give the main message on that day. This day is already being informed among the leaders and workers of the party.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 07, 2022, 08:43 IST

Tags: 21 July Rally, Bengal BJP, TMC