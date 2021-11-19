tmc all India General Secretary attacks BJP on his tweet reaction | What Abhishek Banerjee wrote in a tweet about agriculture law … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the repeal of the Agriculture Act. Addressing the nation on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of three controversial agricultural laws. After that, a storm of reaction has started from political to non-political quarters across the country. Apart from applauding the farmers by tweeting in this context, Trinamool All India General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee has also spoken out against the BJP.

Read more: Jillipi-Baji-Nach! The festive mood at the Tsinghu-Tikri border with the announcement of the repeal of the agricultural law …

Abhishek Banerjee feels that the decision to repeal the Centre’s law under pressure from the movement has shown the BJP its true place. Abhishek Banerjee made such remarks in a tweet regarding the repeal of three agricultural laws of the Center. On Friday, he tweeted, ‘The strength of our farmers has become stronger! Their long and hard struggle, their morale, their struggle against all adversity has shown the BJP its true place.

More power to all our FARMERS! Their long and arduous struggle, their grit and determination against all adversities has been shown @ BJP4India their true place. This is the real POWER OF DISSENT in a Democracy and I salute each and every farmer for their courage. #MyIndia– Abhishek Banerjee (abhishekaitc) November 19, 2021

The BJP has been facing opposition from various farmers’ organizations across the country since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the Agriculture Act on Friday morning. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier tweeted that the victory was a victory for the farmers. This time the same tune was heard in Abhishek’s words. In addition to taunting the BJP, he tweeted to the farmers, “This is an example of the real power of dissent in democracy and I congratulate every farmer for their courage.”

Read more: ‘Movement will not stop now’, a clear message from the Prime Minister on the repeal of the agricultural law

Trinamool has been vocal about agricultural law from the very beginning. They also armed the peasant movement in the election campaign for the assembly elections. Mamata and Abhishek repeatedly sent messages from the side of agitating farmers on the Delhi border. Now that the law has been repealed, they are naturally attacking the BJP. The farmers have already clarified their position on the movement saying that the government will repeal the law. Rakesh Tikait on Farm Law Repeal, a leader of the agrarian movement, has made it clear that he will not leave the movement until the law is repealed in Parliament.