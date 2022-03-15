tmc condemn 2 councilors death at jago bangla, ‘If anyone has any news, let the police know’! Why did the grassroots write in Jago Bangla? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: State politics is in turmoil over the murder of two councilors. Opposition groups called for a boycott. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is holding a meeting with top officials of the police administration in Navanne. On Sunday, two Congress and Trinamool councilors were killed in Jhalada in Purulia and Panihati (Panihati Councilor Murder) in North 24 Parganas. Police have already arrested three accused in the two incidents This time the Trinamool strongly condemned the two murders in the party mouthpiece.

The Trinamool Congress has condemned the killing of two city representatives in ‘Jago Bangla’. Trinamool Congress sources said, “We strongly condemn it. No death is desirable. Sad. Arrested in Panihati. Arrested in Jhalda. Investigation is on. The government has taken appropriate steps to investigate.”

It is further written, “Convicts will not get exemption. No color is seen in the investigation, it will not be. We want to see who is in the head of all this. This conspiracy is being hatched to discredit Bengal. Killed with super killer. If anyone has any news, please inform the police and cooperate. The police are doing the same. Everyone be careful. “

It is further written in Jago Bangla that the Trinamool is strongly opposed to any killing or injury. Jagai-Madhai-Gadai are conspiring against Bengal in unison. Bengali is calm. They are doing this kind of mischief to defame him and make him a hookah hua. The Trinamool Congress has published this statement in their party mouthpiece Jago Bangla.

Congress councilor Tapan Kandu was killed in Jhalda on Sunday Trinamool councilor Anupam Dutt was killed in Panihati Opposition groups called into question the law and order situation in the state The BJP has also demanded the statement of the Chief Minister in the Assembly

