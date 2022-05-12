May 12, 2022

TMC: Firhad-Arup-Saini-Bratya got special responsibility in Trinamool, roster was made!

4 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Saini Ghosh, Bratya Basu have been given special responsibilities. Leaders will sit in the new office of the metropolis seven days a week from 11 am to 5 pm. Earlier, the Trinamool leadership had made such a roster at the Trinamool building in Tapasia. The Trinamool Congress also made that roster in the temporary new building.

According to the weekly roster, Dola Sen will be the representative of the trade union from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday. Purnendu Basu will be there from 1 pm to 3 pm. Besides, Youth President Saini Ghosh will be there from 11 am to 4 pm. Dola Sen will be there from 11 am to 1 pm on Tuesday. Haji Sheikh Nurul Islam and Khalid Ebaydullah of Minority Cell will be there from 1 pm to 3 pm. Manish Gupta will be on the same day from 11 am to 1 pm. Minister Arup Biswas will be there from 3 pm to 5 pm. MLA Malay Majumdar. Besides, Sanjay Bokshi will be there. Ritubrata Bandopadhyay of the workers’ organization will be there on Wednesday from 11 am to 1 pm. Ashok Rudra on behalf of the Primary Teachers Association. Chandrima Bhattacharya and Mala Roy of the women’s organization will be there from 3 pm to 5 pm. Youth President Saini Ghosh will be present from 11 pm to 4 pm. Ritubrata Bandopadhyay will be there on Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm. MP Shantanu Sen will be present from 1 pm to 3 pm. Minister Shashi Panja and MP Mala Roy will be present from 3 pm to 5 pm. Vivek Gupta of Hindi Cell will be there on Friday from 1pm to 3pm. SC, OBC cell leader Tapas Mandal will be there from 3 pm to 5 pm, Om Prakash Mishra and Raju Ghosh will be there from 3 pm to 5 pm. Besides, Youth President Saini Ghosh will be present from 11 am to 4 pm.

Read more: Boubazar is the name of terror, fear returned after two and a half years, and will he return home?

Leaders in charge of various organizations will sit in stages on Saturday Kartik Bandopadhyay of Joy Hind Bahini will be there from 11 am to 1 pm. Chandrima Bhattacharya and Mala Roy of the women’s organization from 1pm to 3pm. Mala Roy will be there from 3 pm to 5 pm. At the same time in the afternoon, Divyendu Mukherjee of the Secondary Teachers’ Organization. Webcooper Krishnakali Bose will be there from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Read more: Crash in multiple houses due to Metro work, panic in Boubazar again, residents on the streets at midnight

Sabyasachi Dutt, Shubhashish Chakraborty and Perth Bhowmik will be present from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dola Sen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ministers Bratya Basu, Tanmoy Ghosh and Sameer Chakraborty from 1pm to 3pm.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Bratya Basu, Firhad Hakim, Trinamool Bhawan



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Gas cylinder trawler met with an accident in second hooghly bridge, gas cylinder trailer accident in second hooghly bridge kolkata

39 mins ago admin

Boubazare cracked again at home! Locals angry over the incident

45 mins ago admin

Anubrata Mondal: What happened to Anubrata Mondal again! Noise at night, the grassroots leader was brought to Calcutta

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Gas cylinder trawler met with an accident in second hooghly bridge, gas cylinder trailer accident in second hooghly bridge kolkata

39 mins ago admin

Boubazare cracked again at home! Locals angry over the incident

45 mins ago admin

Anubrata Mondal: What happened to Anubrata Mondal again! Noise at night, the grassroots leader was brought to Calcutta

2 hours ago admin

Dilip Ghosh: ‘Trinamool leaders changed the plan’, Dilip Ghosh makes explosive allegations about Boubazar

3 hours ago admin

Arjun Chaurasia Death Case: Finally Cooperation, BJP Youth Leader’s Death-Investigation Statement Record Is Family

3 hours ago admin