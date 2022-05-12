TMC: Firhad-Arup-Saini-Bratya got special responsibility in Trinamool, roster was made!

#Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Saini Ghosh, Bratya Basu have been given special responsibilities. Leaders will sit in the new office of the metropolis seven days a week from 11 am to 5 pm. Earlier, the Trinamool leadership had made such a roster at the Trinamool building in Tapasia. The Trinamool Congress also made that roster in the temporary new building.

According to the weekly roster, Dola Sen will be the representative of the trade union from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday. Purnendu Basu will be there from 1 pm to 3 pm. Besides, Youth President Saini Ghosh will be there from 11 am to 4 pm. Dola Sen will be there from 11 am to 1 pm on Tuesday. Haji Sheikh Nurul Islam and Khalid Ebaydullah of Minority Cell will be there from 1 pm to 3 pm. Manish Gupta will be on the same day from 11 am to 1 pm. Minister Arup Biswas will be there from 3 pm to 5 pm. MLA Malay Majumdar. Besides, Sanjay Bokshi will be there. Ritubrata Bandopadhyay of the workers’ organization will be there on Wednesday from 11 am to 1 pm. Ashok Rudra on behalf of the Primary Teachers Association. Chandrima Bhattacharya and Mala Roy of the women’s organization will be there from 3 pm to 5 pm. Youth President Saini Ghosh will be present from 11 pm to 4 pm. Ritubrata Bandopadhyay will be there on Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm. MP Shantanu Sen will be present from 1 pm to 3 pm. Minister Shashi Panja and MP Mala Roy will be present from 3 pm to 5 pm. Vivek Gupta of Hindi Cell will be there on Friday from 1pm to 3pm. SC, OBC cell leader Tapas Mandal will be there from 3 pm to 5 pm, Om Prakash Mishra and Raju Ghosh will be there from 3 pm to 5 pm. Besides, Youth President Saini Ghosh will be present from 11 am to 4 pm.

Leaders in charge of various organizations will sit in stages on Saturday Kartik Bandopadhyay of Joy Hind Bahini will be there from 11 am to 1 pm. Chandrima Bhattacharya and Mala Roy of the women’s organization from 1pm to 3pm. Mala Roy will be there from 3 pm to 5 pm. At the same time in the afternoon, Divyendu Mukherjee of the Secondary Teachers’ Organization. Webcooper Krishnakali Bose will be there from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Sabyasachi Dutt, Shubhashish Chakraborty and Perth Bhowmik will be present from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dola Sen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ministers Bratya Basu, Tanmoy Ghosh and Sameer Chakraborty from 1pm to 3pm.

