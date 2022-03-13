TMC forms election review committee for Goa | Bad results in Goa, will be autopsy! What did Abhishek decide? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Seats may not have been matched in the Goa assembly election But the Trinamool Congress leadership (TMC) is not giving up right now with the Goa Election Results. On the contrary, Ghasful Shibir sees the 6 per cent turnout in Goa in just three months as positive. Returning from Goa on Thursday night after the results were announced, Abhishek Banerjee said that the grassroots of Goa would be in turmoil for the next five years.

Abhishek Bandyopadhyay, the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, proved that his message was not just a matter of words. A party statement on Sunday said a committee had been formed in Goa to review the results. The committee will be headed by Ashok Tanwar, Sushmita Dev and Sourav Chakraborty. The Trinamool Congress will come up with a roadmap in the coming days, determined to do its duty to every Goan. With this, the Trinamool has called a conclave on March 26.

It is to be mentioned that Trinamool 7 had contested the elections by forming an alliance with MGP in Goa Although the Trinamool did not win any seat, its ally MGP won two seats However, after the results of the vote were announced, the MGP8 supported the BJP Abhishek 7 was in Goa even before the results were announced Returning to Kolkata on Thursday night, he said, “Maybe in just three months we have not been able to reach all the people of Goa.” But for the next five years, we will be biting the soil of Goa We will keep the promise we made before the election I have spoken to each of those who voted for us They will work for the people of Goa. “

The Trinamool All India General Secretary claimed that the Trinamool had lost by a margin of 1000-1200 votes in several centers. Abhishek also said that Trinamool got 30 percent votes in some centers “In just three months, no political party, including the BJP, has won 30 per cent of the votes in any of the states and 6 per cent overall,” he said. The Trinamool Congress has done just that. Originally led by Abhishek, Trinamool contested in Goa This was his first big test as the All India General Secretary No matter what the opposition, including the BJP, says, the Trinamool camp views the Goa result as positive.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 13, 2022, 20:17 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Goa Assembly Election 2022, Trinamool Congress