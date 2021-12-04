tmc giving emphasis on protection of environment in the memorandum of kmc election – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Not a traditional election manifesto. The ‘Report Card’ of the last 8 years is being prepared for the Kolkata Pre-Vote (KMC Election 2021). According to party sources, the report card is going to be presented to the people without making a traditional proclamation. Work report (KMC Election 2021) has been taken from all the departments of the municipality for making this report card. The Trinamool Congress may publish a word-based booklet stating what has been done, what has not been done, what is the future plan. The Trinamool Congress (KMC Election 2021) wants to distribute that booklet word by word.

Ghasful Shibir (KMC Election 2021) is keen to win the hearts and minds of the people of Kolkata with peaceful and free elections on the one hand and full development on the other. Firhad Hakim, the outgoing municipal administrator of Kolkata Municipality, however, said that multiple plans have been adopted. Based on that, emphasis will be laid on the work of the new city board. What could be in the plan? Sources say the fee is stagnant in some parts of Kolkata. In places like Behala, Khidirpur, Taratla, Armhastra Street, Thanthaniya. The new Purboard wants to close it completely in the coming days. Second, adequate supply of drinking water. Purified drinking water matches everywhere. But in some parts of the city the amount of water is less. The new pur board wants to increase the speed of that water in the coming days.

However, the next board is emphasizing on the environment. They want to take measures to prevent pollution in Kolkata city. That is why the number of trees has increased. It is planned to increase the number of e-vehicles. Firhad Hakim said, “The polluted air of Kolkata goes to Howrah. From there it comes back polluted. This pollution must be prevented.” In addition, the new pur board wants to emphasize the preservation of heritage There are several heritage buildings in the city of Kolkata that need to be preserved. With this they want to prevent visual pollution of the city. Firhad Hakim said, “Wire debris must be removed. Hoardings, posters should not be given everywhere.” The Trinamool Congress wants to move forward with all these issues in mind.

According to municipal sources, work records of 12 departments will be presented. The ruling party wants to provide voters with a list of works that have been done throughout the city, mainly on drinking water, lighting, roads, health, sewerage and garbage removal, and slum development. Sources say that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has emphasized on urban as well as rural development. Apart from keeping Kolkata clean, special attention has also been paid to beautification. Naturally, the Trinamool wants to use the overall development of Tilotta as a tool in the pre-poll.