TMC in KMC Elections 2021: Abhishek’s smooth plan, this time in the pre-election strategy that will ‘play’

#Kolkata: The Trinamool leadership sat in a meeting with 144 candidates of Kolkata Municipality on Saturday to decide the strategy of KMC Elections. Leaders like Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandyopadhyay, Trinamool General Secretary Perth Chatterjee, State President Subrata Bokshi and former mayor of the municipality and Transport Minister Firhad Hakim were present there.

It was there that Abhishek Bandopadhyay gave peptocks to the candidates of Calcutta Municipality. This time the Trinamool Congress has brought a new face in multiple wards in Kolkata in the pre-poll. Joraful Shibir has adopted several strategies for their publicity and public relations. For that reason, how they will reach out to the people, what issues they will raise with the people were all discussed in yesterday’s meeting. Not only that, the instruction for the purpose of the candidates, no trouble can be made. The team will take strict action only if they gamble.

On the other hand, the meeting emphasized on conducting pre-election campaign in compliance with the Covid rules. At the same time, the candidates have been asked to focus on small publicity campaigns and door-to-door campaigns to reach as many people as possible. Apart from this, how they will preach, what issues they will focus on during the campaign, how they will convey the message of the party to the people — all these tactics are decided from the meeting.

The Trinamool Congress has made this year’s candidate list a mix of old and new. People like Firhad Hakim, Atin Ghosh, Debashish Kumar, Debabrata Majumdar have got such tickets. Similarly, many faces have been left out. According to the results of the Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress is leading in most parts of Kolkata. But the party wants to judge the context of each vote before 2024. So what is the position of the party in urban areas before the Lok Sabha vote? What are you thinking? That is what the ruling party wants to understand. During the meeting, it was decided that the social schemes of the government, its benefits, what kind of citizens are getting the issues should also be highlighted in the campaign.