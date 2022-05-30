TMC Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘Abhishek’s remarks are not contempt of court’ Trinamool MLA sings against Governor

Kolkata: ‘The governor is constantly insulting the constitution every day. If there is power, the court will file a contempt case against Abhishek. I will humbly say that the governor is spreading the limits of the constitution. Abhishek Banerjee is right. There was no contempt of court in Abhishek’s statement. Said Tapas Roy, a lawyer and Trinamool MLA. Facing the journalists, Tapash Roy also set the tone for the governor this time.

Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandyopadhyay spoke about the role of a section of judges in the INTTUC workers’ rally at Haldia in East Midnapore on Saturday. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar set the tone in Siliguri on Sunday. He said the MP has exceeded all his limits. Meanwhile, the governor’s remarks have started a new wave. The governor fired at Abhishek Banerjee without naming him. Abhishek Banerjee himself has already responded to that cannon in a tweet. “People are watching who is trespassing. I believe in the power of truth. Part of the Calcutta High Court is trying to save some people by colluding with the Center,” he wrote.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar v. Abhishek Banerjee At the heart of this issue is the issue of ‘work jurisdiction’ or ‘boundary’. The governor and the Trinamool MP got involved in an indirect war of words over who has the upper hand in presenting speeches or raising questions. In this atmosphere, MLA Tapas Roy stood by Abhishek Banerjee. However, not only the issue of Abhishek Banerjee, from now on, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will no longer be the principal of all the government-controlled universities in the state. There, Mamata Banerjee as Acharya and Education Minister Bratya Basu as the visitor of private universities, the Governor also became practically vocal about his responsibilities. “I have not received any documents in this regard yet,” he said. Let the government come first and then I will be able to tell the details. Seeing what the governor is saying in his tweets or in front of the media at different times, it seems that he is speaking like special political leaders. The ruling party is saying that this is a matter of concern to the people of Bengal.

May 30, 2022

