TMC Leader Saugata Roy and Kunal Ghosh on Partha Chatterjee Issue Kunal’s sarcasm in Arpita’s tears! ‘What is the conspiracy again!’ Parthar’s claim flew away! – News18 Bangla

#Calcutta: Former minister Partha Chattopadhyay spoke for the first time in this regard after being removed from the ministry and suspended from all party posts. On Friday, Partha Chatterjee claimed that he was the victim of a conspiracy The former minister of the state claimed that the names of the conspirators will also be known Partha Chatterjee’s explosive comments within twenty-four hours of his removal from the ministry and party posts have sparked intense speculation in political circles. Naturally, the discomfort of the grassroots has also increased. However, like the opposition, the Trinamool leaders also refuse to accept the conspiracy theory of Partha (Saugata Roy On Partha Chatterjee).

Trinamool MP Sougat Roy, who returned from capital Delhi, said in reference to Partha Chatterjee’s conspiracy comments, “I have heard. But it makes no sense. Partha Chatterjee has been directly arrested by the ED. A lot of money has been recovered from a woman close to him. Drop him from the cabinet. He was also expelled from the party. He himself is responsible for what happened. What is the conspiracy again? (Saugata Roy On Partha Chatterjee)

On the other hand, earlier in the day, two Trinamool leaders Kunal Ghosh and Tapas Roy spoke in view of Partha Chatterjee’s comments. One thing is clear in their statement, for now the party leadership is leaving the responsibility of proving himself innocent without giving special importance to Parthar conspiracy theory.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, ‘The party took the decision yesterday after examining all aspects. Now there is no point in responding separately to any comment If someone is innocent he will claim to be innocent from the beginning Now saying after six-seven days The legal battle is going on There is full opportunity to express oneself I have nothing new to say on top of what Abhishek Banerjee said yesterday.’

The same tone was heard in Kunal Ghosh’s voice at the evening press conference. He said, “Partha Chatterjee is retired now. Think about Kal’s decisions during the interrogation. Where once he ordered many things, think if they were the right decisions. He got a lot of time in front of the media these days. Why didn’t he plead innocent? Why didn’t he say conspiracy? ? What should I do seeing Arpita’s tears? Shall I go to wipe them?”

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 29, 2022, 20:53 IST

Tags: Kunal Ghosh, Partha Chatterjee, Saugata Roy