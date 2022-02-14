TMC leader Slams and sends clear message to the offended members of the party | ‘Withdrawal of candidature within 48 hours …’, – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The green storm continues in the state even in the polls of four Purnigams (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022). Trinamool has won with huge seats. Voting in the remaining 108 seats on 28 February. And in that vote, the disgruntled grassroots are becoming non-partisan and increasing the discomfort of the ruling party. This time, Partha Chatterjee, a member of the Trinamool National Working Committee, gave a clear message to the agitated Trinamool leaders.

The results of the four Purnigam polls have been released today. Trinamool has won with a huge number of seats. Partha Chatterjee has published the revised list of candidates after cutting the complexity of the list of candidates. Since then, many activists in the district have expressed outrage. Some have decided to become independents again. Which has created an atmosphere of unrest within the party.

In this situation, Partha Chatterjee, a member of the Trinamool National Working Committee, gave a strong message to the agitated Trinamool leaders. On Monday afternoon, he said, “I have requested those who stand as independents to withdraw their names. They will apply for the post of candidate within 48 hours. Partha Chatterjee added, “Those who are coordinators in different districts will be expelled if they do not withdraw their names within 48 hours.”

It is to be noted that after Kolkata, there was dissatisfaction with the list of candidates in the case of four Purnigams (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022). Several grassroots leaders decided to fight as independents without getting tickets. Three such agitated grassroots activists have won the Asansol Purnigam polls. Among them are Nazim Akhtar and Radha Singh. Meanwhile, independent candidate Mamata Mandal has won in ward no. 12 in Bidhannagar. He was also associated with the grassroots. In a message to the protesters, Perth Chatterjee said on Monday afternoon, “I will tell those who stand in grief as independents but love the party to withdraw their names.”

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 14, 2022, 19:27 IST

