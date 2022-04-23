tmc leader will not go to cgo complex tommorrow after being summoned by cbi – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool Birbhum district president Anubrat Mandal was released from hospital on Friday night. Anubrat was scheduled to appear at the CGO complex tomorrow in connection with the post-poll violence case, but the Trinamool leader told the CBI that he would not be able to appear at the CGO complex tomorrow due to illness. Instead, the lawyer of the Birbhum district president will go to the CGO complex at half past noon tomorrow. It is learned that Anubrat Mandal will stay in Kolkata for the next four weeks. According to the source, in a letter to the CBI, Anubrat said that if the CBI officials want to come and interrogate him, he can, he has no objection.

According to the lawyer, all the medical documents of the hospital have been submitted to the CGO office as proof of physical illness. According to sources, in a letter to the CBI, Anubrat Mandal said that since he was on oxygen support, it was not possible for him to be away from home for the time being.

The Trinamool leader was released from SSKM Hospital on Friday after being admitted for 18 days After 24 hours, the CBI summoned him again in a cattle smuggling case. This is the sixth time. Anubrat Mandal was asked to appear at the Nizam’s Palace by 5:30 pm on Saturday, April 23, by sending a letter of summons by mail. The CBI has summoned Anubrat Mandal more than once in the cattle smuggling case He was also summoned by the CBI on April 8 But the district president of Trinamool Birbhum did not go to Nizam’s Palace Anubrat was admitted to SSKM Hospital on the same day due to illness The Trinamool leader had informed the CBI about his illness in a letter On behalf of the hospital, however, Anubrat Mandal was asked to rest Once again, there has been speculation as to whether Anubrat will appear at the CBI office.

