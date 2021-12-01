TMC Leader Yashwant Sinha Hospitalized, Yashwant Sinha Hospitalized – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Veteran leader Yashwant Sinha was hospitalized at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after falling ill. Atal Behari Vajpayee’s cabinet member and former finance minister has recently joined the Trinamool Congress. It is learned that he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday due to severe back pain. News of Yashwant Sinha’s hospitalization came to light on Wednesday (TMC Leader Yashwant Sinha Hospitalized). According to hospital sources, Yashwant Sinha has been admitted to Woodburn Block. He is undergoing treatment there. He is being treated by a four-member medical team. The 84-year-old leader (TMC Leader Yashwant Sinha Hospitalized) is in a stable condition after one day.

He has been kept under constant observation at SSKM Hospital. Senior doctors are performing this duty. Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress a few months ago. After joining, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee installed him in an honorable position. He was given the post of All India Vice President of the party. He has also been made a member of the National Executive Committee.

Yashwant Sinha was seen joining the grassroots to overthrow the Modi government. He said that there is a big difference between the BJP of Vajpayee era and the current BJP. Vajpayee loved to walk on the basis of agreement with the partner party. Before joining the Trinamool, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha praised Mamata Banerjee at a Trinamool function in Kolkata. He said that the Trinamool leader has all the qualities to be the Prime Minister. The finance minister of the Vajpayee government attacked Narendra Modi.

The involvement of the former finance minister of the Vajpayee era in the grassroots is considered very important in national politics. Especially when the BJP emerges as the main opposition in the state, it is politically important for Jashwant Sinha to join the grassroots to counter the Gerua camp.