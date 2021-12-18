TMC Leadership alerted candidates to be aware of this one thing know why | The message of ultimate caution to the candidates in this matter is leadership … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Just a few hours on hand. The election will start from tomorrow morning. As a result, the candidates are busy. Booth workers and election agents are equally busy. In this case, all candidates and agents have been instructed to remain vigilant until the voting phase ends. Beware of conversations and phone conversations, especially with strangers.

In the full vote, this time there are several new faces of the grassroots. Their preoccupation with campaigning was at its peak. And the day before the vote, their busyness peaked. As a result, the Trinamool leadership is giving warnings whenever there is a new face. Who says – Moksham Totka. The clear word of the team – ‘Be careful when you see a new face at this time. Tell me, we will see after the results. ‘

For the last two weeks, a series of workshops have been going on centering on the Kolkata pre-poll. The top leaders of the party were also there with five others. Mamata Banerjee has held a total of four meetings in North and South Kolkata. The party’s all-India general secretary has held two road shows in North and South Kolkata. The details have been discussed with the candidates from time to time. Necessary tips have already been given. Extreme caution has been reminded today and tomorrow.

The two district presidents of Kolkata, Tapas Roy and Debashis Kumar, have been in constant touch with the candidates. Top leaders of the party said, “We have to mix with people with understanding. Now is the time to vote. Many will come to visit. People will understand, “said Tapas Roy, district president of the north.” There is no need to talk to strangers now. Tell me to come after the vote. ‘

Top leaders of the party say that in fact many opportunistic people are flocking to the polls. It also has traps. Many people want to get their work done with the help of various assurances. For those who are completely unaware, it is difficult for them to recognize faces now. Many are accused of corruption. Some of them want to come close to the ruling party in the last election, they want to save their backs or they can take a picture in the last election and post it on social media. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly. From that experience it has been said to be careful for the next few hours.