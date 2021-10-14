October 14, 2021

tmc ministers MLA and leaders putting challenge to each other in Puja Popularity | Shoulder to shoulder in politics! 'Don't give up! … – News18 Bangla

Everyone fought the battle of 2021 shoulder to shoulder. Against someone, the leaders of the opposition would jump in as soon as the cannon was fired. Vote worship is over. The last election of Bengal. The fight for Durga Pujo started as soon as the vote pujo was over. And that’s where the teammates started fighting. And here is the fun of pujo or the fun of art around pujo. Those who are in this pujo fight are Subrata Mukherjee, Perth Chatterjee, Arup Biswas, Firhad Hakim, Debashish Karmakar and Sujit Bosra. The struggle of these pujo rulers of the north and south is eye-catching this time. Despite being a supporter and active member of the same political party, no one is leaving an inch of land in Pujor-Maidan today.



