TMC MLA injured in a road accident | Madan Mitra in BT Road accident … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Madan Mitra, Trinamool MLA of Kamarhati, was killed in a road accident. His bike (TMC MLA Madan Mitra) was hit by a lorry while riding his bike at Rathtala near BT Road. He was given first aid at a nearby private hospital.

It is learned that the Trinamool MLA of Kamarhati was going to a function on a bullet bike. He went after the lorry. It hurts. He was taken to a private hospital for first aid. Doctors have advised the MLA to rest. Madan Mitra is currently in good health. He was released after initial treatment.

Details coming …

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: January 28, 2022, 22:01 IST

Tags: Madan Mitra, Road Accident