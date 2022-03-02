TMC MLA’s Daughter in Law won in Kamarhati Municipal Election | Happy air in Mitra family … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Meghna became the candidate in Kamarhati, the assembly constituency of her father-in-law Madan Mitra. Meghna Mitra (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022) emphasized from the very beginning of the campaign. Going from house to house, he emphasized on public relations as well as big meetings. Madan Mitra’s charisma was an additional debt. He got the fruit in hand.

Read more: From lotus to grass flower, wide smile of victory on the face of the minister’s brother!

Meghna Mitra, daughter-in-law of Madan Mitra, won the election for the first time. Meghna was standing on the grassroots ticket in Ward No. 18 of Kamarhati Municipality. At the end of the count, it is seen that he has won more than four and a half thousand votes. This time he became another public representative in Madan’s family.

Meghna lost her nearest rival CPM candidate and became a councilor for the first time. He is the second member of the Madan Mitra family (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022). The youngest son is the daughter of Shubharup Mitra’s wife Kamarhati. So this time Meghna stood for election in Kamarhati municipality. However, the contribution of his father-in-law behind the receipt of his ticket is undeniable.

Read more: Mother’s heart cries, ‘We are eating here, my child is starving …’ Anxiety is growing in the Panja family of Tamluk!

Kamarhati municipality on Wednesday morning (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022) Trinamool candidates started moving ahead at a good distance after the counting started. Meghna, the Trinamool candidate from Ward No. 17, also started advancing at a safe distance. At the end of the count, Madan’s daughter-in-law won by 4,560 votes. Madan’s daughter-in-law was elected councilor for the first time after losing to her nearest rival CPM candidate.

Incidentally, Meghna is the daughter of Kamarhati, the wife of Shubharup Mitra, the youngest son of the former transport minister of the state. This time he was the Trinamool candidate in Kamarhati. Madan’s daughter-in-law passed that test with honor. Madan Mitra’s followers have also started speculating on whether he was given any post in the municipality after winning by a large margin.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 02, 2022, 14:46 IST

Tags: Madan Mitra, West Bengal Municipal Election 2022