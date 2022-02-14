TMC MLAs PA accused of fraud case and held by Police | Chandipur MLA Soham Chakraborty – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chandipur Trinamool MLA and actor Soham Chakraborty handed over his assistant to the police. Soham has received a large number of fraud cases against his personal assistant Sajal Mukherjee. The Trinamool MLA took action on its basis.

It is learned that the man has been accused of financial fraud in the name of actor-MLA (Soham Chakraborty) day after day. Not one, but multiple allegations. Chakraborty (Soham Chakraborty).

Complaint against Sajal Mukherjee, he has taken money in the name of giving job. Not only that, Sajal has also been accused of taking money in the name of MLA actor Soham. Not only this, Soham has also been accused of making bad proposals to female members of the party against his PA.

Allegedly, Sajal has been involved in corrupt activities since the election. There are also several other allegations against him. One complaint after another was submitted to the MLA. Soham handed over the accused Sajal Mukherjee to the Chandipur police on Monday.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 14, 2022, 22:31 IST

Tags: Fraud Case, Soham Chakraborty