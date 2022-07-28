tmc mp abhishek banerjee will meet the ssc candidates on friday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee called a meeting of the party’s discipline committee on Thursday evening. At the press conference after the meeting, he confirmed that tomorrow i.e. Friday, he will meet the SSC job aspirants face to face. According to the sources, Abhishek will meet the agitators at his Camac Street office.

The Diamond Harbor MP made it clear at the Disciplinary Committee meeting on Thursday evening that he would meet the delegation of the SSC agitators and try his best to help them. It is known that Abhishek’s office contacted a person named Shahidullah, the leader of the agitators.

Even after demonetization, so much black money? Partha Chatterjee arrested in SSC corruption case. Partha was first removed from the cabinet on Thursday, and in the afternoon, in a meeting at the Trinamool Bhavan, the party’s All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced, “Today, the party’s discipline committee has spoken to everyone. Based on that discussion, Partha Chatterjee was suspended from all posts in the party.” However, Abhishek targeted Narendra Modi for how so much black money could exist even after demonetisation.

In Abhishek’s words, “Anyone from the grassroots should be punished.” The party does not support it. Hope the investigating agency will conduct an impartial investigation But where did this money come from? Who is involved? Must know everything. What is the source of the huge amount of money recovered? Modi said all the black money has been recovered. I am not defending anyone. If someone has done wrong Injustice happens. Then Trinamool Congress will not support. What Mamata Banerjee said she did today. The party will not support if it is a money making mechanism. But if so much black money has been recovered, Arpita Mukherjee is responsible, Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister will also have to answer.

