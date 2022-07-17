TMC MP AND Suvendu Adhikari’s Father going to take part in Presidential Election 2022 The President is entitled to vote for Delhi after receiving a ‘green signal’! Big surprise in the name of the partner – News18 Bangla

Venkateswara Lahiri

#Kolkata: Obtained doctor’s permission. MP Sisir Adhikari is going to Delhi today to participate in tomorrow’s presidential election. According to sources, his son Dibyendu Adhikari is also going to Delhi on the same flight at 6:20 pm today Sunday evening. Both were elected as MPs on the Trinamool Congress ticket, but both have developed a long distance with the party. The political circles (Sisir Adhikari) are looking at what will be the position of these two members of the Kanthi family in the presidential election.

In recent times, even before the last Assembly elections, Shishir and Dibyendu Adhikari have not been seen in any political program of the ruling party. They are Trinamool parliamentarians. However, since joining the BJP, when opposition leader Subvendu Adhikari is seen as one of the ‘faces’ of BJP in Bengal, the two political personalities of the same family, Shishi Adhikari and Divendu Adhikari, are currently seen playing a ‘silent’ role in politics.

In support of Draupadi Murmu in the presidential election, Subvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Mamata Banerjee herself to support Draupadi Murmu in the election. However, neither Shishir Adhikari nor Dibyendu Adhikari has been heard to publicly comment on the matter. They are out of the headlines from any kind of political commentary.

According to sources, Sisir Adhikari (Sisir Adhikari) has been sick for a long time. However, according to sources close to him, he went to Delhi and expressed his intention to vote in the presidential election. But since he is ill, there was a question whether the doctors would approve his visit to Delhi at all. According to the sources, the doctors have finally given permission to Shishi Adhikari to go to Delhi. After that, Shishir Adhikari’s participation in the presidential election is now on its way to being implemented.

It is reported that son Dibyendu Adhikari is going to Delhi with his father Sisir Adhikari (Exclusive | Sisir Adhikari) from Kolkata airport this evening. As a result, three members of the Adhikari family, Shishir Adhikari, Subhendu Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari are all three in the presidential election. Not only in Bengal, but in the entire country, three members of the same family participate in a presidential election, which is unprecedented in the political circles.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 17, 2022, 13:22 IST

Tags: Presidential Election 2022, Sisir adhikari