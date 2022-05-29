Menu
Search
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Kolkata Updates

TMC MP responds governors allegation about crossing limit | ‘People are watching everything …’ Abhishek tweets to the governor – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: The governor fired at Abhishek Banerjee without naming him. This time Abhishek Banerjee himself responded to the cannon in a tweet. He wrote, “People are watching who is trespassing. I believe in the power of truth. Part of the Calcutta High Court is trying to save some people by colluding with the Center.”

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar v. Abhishek Banerjee Jagdeep Dhankhar At the heart of this issue is the issue of ‘jurisdiction’ or ‘boundary’. The governor and the Trinamool MP got involved in an indirect war of words over who has the upper hand in presenting speeches or raising questions. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar fired a cannon at Abhishek Banerjee, the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, without setting foot in Siliguri on Sunday. “An MP has crossed the line,” he said. He got his reply in the afternoon. People are watching Abhishek’s tweet, who is crossing the line.

In Siliguri, Dhankhar had said, “The CBI has directed an inquiry into the SSC case and the attack on the judge is reprehensible. An MP has crossed all limits. Benazir has attacked the constitutional institution. Attacks on the judiciary are reprehensible. I am asking the Chief Secretary to take immediate action for what happened on Saturday. ” Although he did not give his name, it was clear in his speech that he had actually targeted the Trinamool MP (Abhishek Banerjee Jagdeep Dhankhar).

Read more: Tragic! Mother and daughter drowned in the Harappan forest

Abhishek did not hesitate to reply. In a tweet, he responded to the governor’s attack in the afternoon. He said, “I like to tell the truth. The day before, I had questioned the sense of responsibility of the 1 percent of the people in the judiciary, I have not said anything about any person.

Read more: Massive deterioration of physical condition! Bimal Gurung in hospital after 103 hours of fasting

Speaking on the sidelines of a workers’ rally in Haldia on Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee said, They will be 1 percent. In any case, the CBI is being directed to investigate. It is giving a stay order in the murder case. ” In other words, the all-India general secretary of the Trinamool raised practical questions about the judiciary on this day.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleTwo workers stabbed at Haridebpur anti addiction center Climb into the kitchen … the knife is running randomly! Harhim incident at Haridebpur de-addiction center – News18 Bangla
Next articleanother aspiring models found dead in Kasba today | Saraswati after Vidisha-Manjusha? The body of the emerging model was rescued in the city! Mystery surrounding death – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015