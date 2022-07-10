TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay lost his suitcase by a courier company 3 Arrested after he lodged FIR | I got on the train from Mumbai, did not reach Kolkata! Where is the ‘missing’ MP’s suitcase? Searching – Tulkalam – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Valuable cosmetics were coming from Mumbai to Kolkata but did not arrive on time. MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was practically surprised to see this strange incident. In April, MP Sudip Banerjee asked his partner to deliver some valuable cosmetics from Mumbai to Kolkata. According to the MP, Bholanath Dey commissioned a Mumbai-based courier company to deliver the goods to Kolkata. But surprisingly, the material did not reach Kolkata even after the deadline (Kolkata News).

On April 30, a courier company promised to deliver MP Sudip Bandopadhyay’s essentials, including some cosmetics, by train from Mumbai to Kolkata. The courier company claimed that the suitcase of the MP (Sudip Bandyopadhyay) would be delivered by May 4. The MP’s suitcase was given to the courier company as promised, but it is still missing (Kolkata News).

It is learned that on April 30, the courier company sent goods worth about two lakh rupees from Mumbai’s LTT station to Shalimar station by Jnaneshwari Express train. The search started when the train arrived but the suitcase with the MP’s expensive cosmetics was not found. After repeated searches, no suitcase was found. Later, MP’s colleague Bholanath Dey lodged a complaint with the Taltola police station on the 5th of this month alleging that the MP’s suitcase was missing.

Taltala police station started investigation. Gundu Singh, Dipanjan Sen and Ankit Singh were arrested on Saturday afternoon. Lawyer Shubhdeep Adhikari said the three accused were produced in the Bankshal court on Sunday and ordered to be kept in police custody till July 14 (Kolkata News). Meanwhile, the police wanted to find out the suitcase of the MP (Sudip Bandyopadhyay) after getting the three accused in their custody. The investigating officer also wanted to find out the role of the three. The investigating officer wants to know where the suitcase was kept in the train that day. Has anything happened to remove content from there? Who or what is behind it?

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 10, 2022, 20:00 IST

Tags: Crime, Kolkata News, Sudip Bandyopadhyay