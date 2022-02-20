TMC: Now the state committee, the party leader is in a hurry, is the big change waiting at the grassroots?

#Kolkata: The names of various office bearers have already been announced at the meeting of the National Working Committee. A national level committee has been announced for both young and old. This time Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will form the state committee soon. According to sources, he informed this to the party leaders at the meeting of the National Working Committee last night. According to Trinamool Congress sources, the state committee will be announced before the Dol Utsav.

On Saturday, Mamata Banerjee increased the number of co-chairs in the national level committee from three to four. Perth Chatterjee, the party’s secretary general, has been given the responsibility of the new vice-president The rest of the committee will be formed at the state level step by step. Apart from this, there are also plans to reorganize the various branch organizations, sources said.

According to grassroots sources, such senior-junior balance is being maintained in the national level committees. Similarly, senior-junior balance will be maintained in the state committee. According to party sources, Mamata Banerjee told a meeting of the National Working Committee that newcomers are welcome, however, old is always gold. As a result, it is assumed that the state committee will also have that impression. As a result, it is assumed that he wants to make the team stronger by combining seniors and juniors. And that is why he can announce the state committee of the party soon Sources said that he has instructed to start the process step by step.

For now, all the top leaders of the party are busy voting in 108 municipalities of the state. The final decision will be announced as soon as it is done. He explained that the main goal of the grassroots is not just to build organizations. The ideology of the party has to be conveyed to the grassroots level. This team belongs to everyone. Not to keep anyone away. Everyone has to take it as their own. Attempts are being made to give this message at all levels. According to party sources, once this work is completed, district and block committees will be formed step by step.

