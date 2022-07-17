TMC on Jagdeep Dhankhar: Controversy over Trinamool’s strategy in Vice-Presidential elections, top leadership’s mouth closed

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress leadership is reluctant to open up about the party’s strategy in the vice-presidential election. For now they will wait till next 21st July A meeting was called at the Chief Minister’s residence at Kalighat at 4 pm that day. Where all MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be present It will be informed there what is going to be the strategy of Trinamool Congress in the vice presidential election.

The NDA camp has already given a surprise by announcing the name of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President. All eyes are now on who the opposition alliance will unite as a candidate Several Trinamool leaders expressed their personal views on the individual Jagdeep Dhankhar, but they practically kept their mouths shut on the rest of the matter. Tapas Roy, deputy chief secretary of the Vidhan Sabha, said, “Since becoming the governor, he has opposed the state government on various issues. He has spoken against our party and government on many issues, which cannot be said from the post of governor. I hope whoever comes in charge of Bengal instead of the present governor will continue to cooperate with our government.

Read more: Speculation over BJP’s cross-voting demand, all Trinamool MLAs ordered to leave on Sunday night

Senior MP Saugata Roy said, “He has been nominated for the post of Vice President as a reward for teasing Trinamool.” However, they are reluctant to comment on the next strategy. State general secretary and media coordinator Kunal Ghosh on behalf of Trinamool, the ruling party of Bengal, has clarified that the party is not giving any response on this right now. On July 21, party leader Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with party MPs. From there the position of Trinamool will be fixed.

Read more: African swine flu is gradually spreading, now the incident in Assam is frightening!

Media Coordinator Kunal Ghosh said, “The All India Trinamool Congress is not commenting on the Vice President election. To be clear, our All India President has called a meeting with the party MPs on the 21st. Discussion, observation, position on this issue will be fine. Till then the team is keeping an eye on everything, but no comment.” Party MP Shantanu Sen said, “At present we are busy with the program for July 21. The party leader has called a meeting. Whatever he decides will be done.”

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: July 17, 2022, 13:07 IST

Tags: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee