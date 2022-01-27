TMC on West Bengal Governor: Where does the Governor occasionally go on a chartered flight? Sudip’s explosive after Mamata’s meeting

#Kolkata: In national politics, the Trinamool Congress is gradually becoming the face of opposition to the BJP. Today, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee gave a message to the party MPs on the role of Trinamool Congress in the upcoming budget session. The Trinamool leader called a meeting of all the MPs of the party this afternoon. After the meeting, party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, “Mamata Banerjee has fixed our role. This will be done subject to the approval of the party. When the parliament starts, the movement will go in any direction. IAS and IPS will be discussed. The CM gave the letter. That will be seen in the MP. Vote-oriented budget can be 6 That fact must be taken into account. “

On the same day, the Trinamool MP also attacked the governor. After the meeting with the party leader, Sudip said, “The role of the governor has reached a terrible stage. He is also questioning how the Chief Minister created the Human Rights Commission! It seems that the governor has been instructed to disturb the state government. The governor is nominated, but we are in the state with more than two-thirds of the power. Now it is time to talk about this in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. What is needed is for the governor to go his own way in whatever situation he finds himself in. The governor is working to stifle parliamentary democracy. “

Sudip’s further addition, ” The governor has blocked the files of Lokayukta Recruitment, Human Rights Commission and Information Commission. It’s a misnomer. The state cannot be suppressed. It is heading towards the final stage. The state can also make the final decision. We will proceed with the permission of the team leader. “



Sudip complained against Jagdeep Dhankhar, “The governor is also insulting the speaker. It is difficult to call him a gentleman He is behaving indecently. He occasionally goes to Rajasthan, Gurgaon, Delhi. Why go? Go on a chartered flight. That money is the tax money of the people of the state. “

