TMC: Prashant Kishore’s close-knit diplomacy, Trinamool gives big post to Pawan Burma

#Kolkata: Team 7 is moving towards the goal of expanding itself at the all-India level That is why the leaders of other states are also getting place in the grassroots working committee Such a decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Trinamool Working Committee in Kalighat (TMC Working Committee Meeting). At the same time, it has been decided that the next working committee meeting of the party will be held in Delhi This will be the first time Former JDU leader Pavan K Varma has been made the co-president of the All India Trinamool Congress.

According to a press release issued by the Trinamool Congress on Sunday evening, the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has appointed Pawan Barma as the all-India co-president. Incidentally, the former JD (U) MP joined the grassroots in November. In Bihar politics, Pawan Burma is known to be close to Prashant Kishore, a voter. On January 29, 2020, Nitish Kumar expelled Prashant from the party for his anti-party activities. Significantly, Pawan Burma was also expelled from the JD (U) after that.

Former JDU leader Pawan Barma had earlier been called for a meeting of the Trinamool Working Committee. It was decided that as the party was expanding its organization at the all-India level, leaders from other states would also be included in the working committee. At present there are 21 members in the Trinamool Working Committee It has been decided that thirty people will be given place in the working committee by increasing it

Pawan Burma is a skilled diplomat. He also served as India’s ambassador to Bhutan for some time. Later, however, he set foot in politics. He first joined as an adviser to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He later became a Rajya Sabha MP on a JDU ticket. But his relationship with Nitish Kumar deteriorated. After Prashant Kishore, JD (U) also removed him from the team. This time the grassroots gave an important position to that wind Burma.