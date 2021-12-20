December 20, 2021

TMC: Prashant Kishore’s close-knit diplomacy, Trinamool gives big post to Pawan Burma

5 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Team 7 is moving towards the goal of expanding itself at the all-India level That is why the leaders of other states are also getting place in the grassroots working committee Such a decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Trinamool Working Committee in Kalighat (TMC Working Committee Meeting). At the same time, it has been decided that the next working committee meeting of the party will be held in Delhi This will be the first time Former JDU leader Pavan K Varma has been made the co-president of the All India Trinamool Congress.

According to a press release issued by the Trinamool Congress on Sunday evening, the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has appointed Pawan Barma as the all-India co-president. Incidentally, the former JD (U) MP joined the grassroots in November. In Bihar politics, Pawan Burma is known to be close to Prashant Kishore, a voter. On January 29, 2020, Nitish Kumar expelled Prashant from the party for his anti-party activities. Significantly, Pawan Burma was also expelled from the JD (U) after that.

Read more: Ashir Bijit Roychowdhury’s name in Mamata-Abhishek’s booth, he is ‘first’ on the morning of voting

Former JDU leader Pawan Barma had earlier been called for a meeting of the Trinamool Working Committee. It was decided that as the party was expanding its organization at the all-India level, leaders from other states would also be included in the working committee. At present there are 21 members in the Trinamool Working Committee It has been decided that thirty people will be given place in the working committee by increasing it

Read more: Abhishek assures tough action if anyone from the grassroots gets involved in unrest

Pawan Burma is a skilled diplomat. He also served as India’s ambassador to Bhutan for some time. Later, however, he set foot in politics. He first joined as an adviser to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He later became a Rajya Sabha MP on a JDU ticket. But his relationship with Nitish Kumar deteriorated. After Prashant Kishore, JD (U) also removed him from the team. This time the grassroots gave an important position to that wind Burma.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

KMC Election 2021: BJP-CPIM in court, allegations of terrorism in Kolkata! All eyes are on the 23rd

2 hours ago admin

KMC Elections 2021: Is re-election in Kolkata as demanded by BJP? The decision was announced by the State Election Commission

4 hours ago admin

Darjeeling temperature drops to 3.5 degrees! Tourists visiting the fascinated mountains – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Octa&Hammer launches all new Dimsum and Sushi menu at The India Story

20 mins ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

KMC Election 2021: BJP-CPIM in court, allegations of terrorism in Kolkata! All eyes are on the 23rd

2 hours ago admin

KMC Elections 2021: Is re-election in Kolkata as demanded by BJP? The decision was announced by the State Election Commission

4 hours ago admin

Darjeeling temperature drops to 3.5 degrees! Tourists visiting the fascinated mountains – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Christmas Festival in Kolkata: Inauguration on Monday, now many rules have changed at the Christmas Festival on Park Street! Be aware …

4 hours ago admin