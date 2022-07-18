TMC | President Election 2022: TMC MLAs will cast their votes for presidential election from West Bengal Assembly

#Kolkata : Trinamool Congress MPs will vote in Kolkata and not in Delhi. The only exception is Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha. He will be alone in Delhi as he has his swearing-in ceremony that day. The monsoon session of the Parliament is starting today on July 18. And on the first day, the presidential election will be held in the Parliament House. However, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee’s decision, party MPs will vote in the state assembly (TMC | President Election 2022).

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Sudeep Banerjee has already sent an application to the Election Commission in this regard. Along with that, he has sent notices to other Trinamool MPs of the Lok Sabha. According to the law, every MP must take the permission of the Election Commission separately to vote for the presidential election in his state assembly outside Delhi. The application form will be delivered to the commission ten days before the election. So within the next day or two, the Trinamool MPs will send their application form (TMC | President Election 2022).

In the notice given by Sudip Banerjee, it is said that if someone cannot vote from Kolkata due to special reasons, he should take special permission from Mamata Banerjee stating the reason. Shatrughan Sinha, who won the by-election from Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in April, also took oath on 18th. As a result, he must be present in the Lok Sabha that day. So he will vote in parliament.

According to sources, Rajya Sabha has also informed the MPs in the same way. Trinamool Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said that we will vote our party’s decision in the assembly today on 18th. None of us will go to parliament unless absolutely necessary. I will vote in Kolkata (TMC | President Election 2022).

Trinamool sources say that since the July 21 event is two days later, the Trinamool leadership is not in favor of frequent Delhi-Kolkata travel by MPs. The preparation starts a week before. Two or three MPs representing Trinamool will be present in the Lok Sabha session before 21st. Same thing in Rajya Sabha. The entire Trinamool team will join the monsoon session after twenty one. Apart from this, in front of the Trinamool leader’s eyes in West Bengal, all MPs and MLAs of the party are asked to vote simultaneously. In that case, the united picture of Trinamool will also come forward. According to sources, the MP from Mathurapur will also vote in Delhi instead of Kolkata.

