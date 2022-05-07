TMC Protest For Gas Price Hike: Gas Price Hazar Taka Par! How to light an oven, taught Trinamool Mahila Congress

#Kolkata: Hands on the head of the middle class since Saturday morning. This time the price of cooking gas has increased to one thousand and twenty six rupees. Many people are asking when they see the fire, what to eat! Then the fancy protest program of the Trinamool Women’s Congress.

The program was held at a party office near Kalighat police station on Saturday afternoon. Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya and South Kolkata MP Mala Roy led the program at noon.

On Saturday, earthen ovens, wood and pots were placed under the banner of the training center for burning ovens. According to Trinamool Women’s Congress workers, the people of the state have long forgotten to cook in earthen ovens due to cooking on gas. This time the training center went with clay oven, wood and ghute to sharpen that old knowledge.

The reason for such fancy protests is the increase in gas prices. Their target was the central government. On Saturday, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the only reason for the training center was the increase in gas prices. The way the Modi government is increasing the price of gas, it should go back to the old way without using gas anymore.

According to Chandrima Bhattacharya, who pierced the central government, Modiji came to this state one day, the next day in one leap the price of gas was more than one thousand.

Similarly, South Kolkata MP Mala Roy made a similar joke. According to him, this is the way to cook. Because, the price of gas is out of reach now.

Not only the Trinamool Women’s Congress, which started with the increase in gas prices, but also various political figures like various political parties have mocked the central government.

Trinamool Congress leader Debangshu Bhattacharya said the number of AIN ATM pins. Needless to say, the thoughts on the forehead of the middle class became wider. With the advent of various commodities, the general public is becoming more and more resilient.

