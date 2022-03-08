TMC: Rajiv in charge of Trinamool organization in Tripura, Manas in Meghalaya, Sahakari Sabyasachi

#Kolkata: Reward to return to the team! This time Rajiv Banerjee was given the responsibility to look after the organization in Tripura. On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee announced that Rajiv would be in charge of the Trinamool Congress in Tripura.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has assigned Manas Bhuiyan, MLA of Sabang, to look after the Trinamool organization in Meghalaya. Sabyasachi Dutt will work as Manas Bhuiyan’s collaborator in Meghalaya. Sushmita Dev is in charge of Assam. According to party sources, Mamata Banerjee has said that she will look into the expansion of the organization in the whole of North-East India.

Trinamool is targeting the 24th Lok Sabha elections. And that is why Mamata Banerjee has selectively taken aim at the promotion and expansion of the organization in some states. Tripura is one of them. In the last few months, the grassroots leaders have repeatedly turned to Tripura. Rajeev Banerjee left the BJP in October last year and returned to the grassroots. On his way to Tripura, he again picked up the Trinamool flag from Abhishek Banerjee.

The Trinamool wants to strengthen the organization’s base there before the Tripura assembly polls. So this time the Trinamool supremo gave the responsibility of managing the organization to a burnt leader like Rajiv. On the other hand, Sabyasachi is the chairman of Bidhannagar Purnigam. However, he will have to work as an assistant to Manas Bhuiyan in Meghalaya this time. He returned to the grassroots from the BJP and won the election by getting a ticket. This time the team gave him the responsibility.

On the same day, Mamata Banerjee said from the meeting of Nazrul Mancha that BJP is in power as there is no alternative in Delhi. He called on grassroots leaders to become alternative parties in Delhi. However, Mamata Banerjee has already done her homework keeping in mind the 24th Lok Sabha elections. In the last few months, Trinamool has repeatedly started strengthening its organization in several states including Tripura and Goa. This time in Trinamool India too, the grassroots is aiming to increase its organizational strength.

