TMC says to their workers to stay with people during pandemic – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbor model has already responded. The party workers have been asked to stand by the people just as the administration has been instructed to take strict action to prevent the spread of the disease. Sources said that the ruling party has given some instructions on what to do in the current situation.

Accordingly, it has been said that all rules, including the use of masks, sanitizers and social distance, must be obeyed. In all the areas where voting is done, the rules have to be followed. Emphasis should be placed on digital promotion. The grassroots instructed the party workers in the guideline, ‘Keep track of who is sick or who is not positive in your area. Collaborate in any way. Bridge with the administration. If necessary, arrange for the opinion of physicians and trained health workers. Help those in the area who are elderly, whether corona or not, to avoid crowds by contacting their shop market or doctor. Those who have covid positives and symptoms in the area, get the opinion of a doctor.

In the meantime, Corona has been instructed to stay by the side of the victims, and those who are asymptomatic should take the initiative to send cooked food to their homes. Collaborate with the local public representative or co-ordinator. You can start a safe home with the permission of the administration. Promote the distribution of masks and compliance with the rules in the market or crowded area of ​​the area. So that you can stay by the side with food and other items in case of sudden need. Collaborate with government structures. If the pro-grassroots opposition endangers the family supporting a political party, rise above politics and stand by them. Collaborate in all possible ways. The state government and local administrations are taking all possible steps. We have to keep an eye on these for the benefit of all. People have to solve any complaint or problem. We have to bring the attention of the concerned quarters.

Abir Ghosal