TMC Supremo alloted posts for Trinamool national executive committee members today

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee formed the National Working Committee of the Trinamool (TMC) on February 12. Apart from the Trinamool leader, Abhishek Banerjee and 19 others got seats in the committee Today, the first meeting of the working committee was held in Kalighat on Friday The meeting started at five in the afternoon. Following the meeting, the names of various office bearers of the Trinamool Working Committee (TMC National Executive Committee) were announced today. At the beginning of the meeting, Mamata Banerjee announced that Abhishek would be the All India General Secretary.

The names of the members of the TMC National Executive Committee have to be submitted to the Central Election Commission by March 31. With that in mind, the names of the office bearers of the working committee were announced from today’s meeting Perth Chatterjee said that the selection of office bearers was done by Mamata Banerjee herself. The names of Yashwant Sinha, Subrata Bokshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya have been announced as all-India co-presidents. The general secretary is Abhishek Banerjee. Treasurer is Arup Biswas. The importance of Firhad Hakim has increased. Firhad Hakim will coordinate at the national level. Besides, a committee was formed on economic policy and external policy. Amit Mitra and Yashwant Sinha will draft this.

Sukhendu Shekhar Roy is the national spokesperson in the Rajya Sabha. Kakli Ghosh Dastidar will be in charge of the Lok Sabha. In the north-east are Sushmita Dev, Mukul Sangma and Subal Bhowmik. Luisinho Falerio, Ashok Tanwar, Susmita Dev, Rajesh Tripathi, Subal Bhowmik were present at the working committee meeting today. Rajesh became the convener of UP and Ashok Tanwar became the convener of Haryana. Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Mahua Maitra and Kakli Ghosh Dastidar will sit from the Delhi office. Regularly speak from Delhi. From today’s meeting, the WhatsApp group of the members of the association was launched. Through which there will be regular communication between the members.

During the meeting, Mamata Banerjee emphasized on strengthening the organization. The clear message of the Trinamool Congress leader is to keep the organization intact in Bengal and move on to the rest of the states. At the meeting on Friday, Mamata once again praised the work of Goa and Tripura.

“Economy, foreign policy has to be made. After making that policy, it has to be put in front of the common man and in the Lok Sabha as well. You have to keep an eye on every case at the national level.” During the meeting, Mamata Banerjee gave such a message to the leadership. Although Abhishek Banerjee was silent from the beginning to the end of the meeting.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 18, 2022, 19:22 IST

