TMC Supremo likely to visit Goa on 13th December | Destination Goa! What are the indications of new equation in Mamata Abhishek’s double tour? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Bird’s eye view of Goa Assembly Election. The Trinamool Shibir is reluctant to leave any stone unturned to solidify the ground in national politics. That is why Goa is getting much more importance from the grassroots top leadership even in the Kolkata municipal elections. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are going to Goa on a two-day surprise visit. Earlier it was heard that the Trinamool All India General Secretary is going to Goa before the pre-poll next week. But sources say Abhishek is not alone, Mamata Banerjee has plans to go to Goa with him.

According to sources, the Kolkata municipal elections will be held on December 19. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were visiting Goa. Political circles say Goa assembly elections will be held in February. That is why Mamata Abhishek Goa Visit is going to Goa with the party leaders in charge of campaigning for the Kolkata municipal elections. And that’s where the new political equation can happen. It is learned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee are going to Goa on December 13 for a two-day visit.

The Trinamool has been organizing in Goa since last August. Prominent people from a number of leaders have already joined the Trinamool Congress. Former Chief Minister Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has even been sent to the Rajya Sabha by Mamata Banerjee. Again, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Maitra has been sent here with responsibility. On October 26, the Chief Minister went to Goa and gave the message of increasing the organization. But on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi went to Goa and met with the leaders of the Forward Party and announced the alliance. In this situation this hurricane tour is considered to be very important.

The Trinamool Congress is preparing a campaign schedule with the Chief Minister and the party’s All India General Secretary (Mamata Abhishek Goa Visit) going to Goa on December 13. The Chief Minister will visit North Bengal on December 6. He is scheduled to hold administrative meetings in Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia. Then go to Goa. There will be talks with NCP MLA Churchill Alemao.

This time they will go to Goa and form a team. Those who will work in the assembly elections. Who will see the work of the organization again. Mamata Abhishek Goa Visit will decide who will be in the campaign committee and even which MPs and MLAs from Kolkata will be sent here. Besides, they will come up with a list of possible candidates. Needless to say, this tour is going to be significant.