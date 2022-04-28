TMC: Trinamool Youth Congress building ‘relief station’! Fancy initiative to stay ‘next to people’

#Kolkata: At the initiative of the district committee and state committee members of the Trinamool Youth Congress, in view of this apparent pressure, the Trinamool Youth Congress took initiative to build ‘relief stations’ in the main roads and market station areas. These temporary stalls will provide water pouches, electroles, ORS, hats, umbrellas etc. to give some relief to the passers-by in the heat.

The project, named on the advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been dubbed ‘People’s Side’. Throughout the year, the organization claims that the Trinamool Youth Congress has been making relentless efforts to stand by the people in any situation.

According to Trinamool Youth Congress sources, the program will run from April 26 to May 5 from 10 pm to 4 pm. Then from May 5 to July 5 the public relations program will be taken to celebrate the first year of the third term of the Trinamool government.

Youth Sabha leader Saini Ghosh will join the program in different districts to connect the party leaders and workers at all levels and the general public.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 28, 2022, 14:45 IST

