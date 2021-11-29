TMC Tripura: Excited as a result of Tripura, will Mamata give a masterstroke by bringing a new commander in charge?

#Kolkata: Tripura Civic Polls 2021 results out. Although the Trinamool (TMC Tripura) won one seat in terms of numbers, they claimed that the twin flower camps came second in the state in terms of percentage. In such a situation, Mamata Banerjee is sitting in a meeting with the members of the important working committee of the party today.

Sources said the issue of Tripura will come up in that meeting. And Ashok Tanwar can play an important role there. A close associate of the Gandhi family, he is also the former president of the Haryana Provincial Congress. He may be present at the meeting of the working committee of the party today.

According to party sources, Ashok may be used in Tripura. According to a Trinamool source, inviting Ashok to the working committee meeting is quite ‘indicative’. In 2009, Ashok Tanwar won from Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency in Haryana. However, he lost in 2014 and 2019. A few days later, a key member of Rahul Gandhi’s team left the party due to a disagreement with former chief minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda.

Incidentally, Ashok’s wife Avantika is the sister of Ajay Maken, a Congress leader close to the Gandhi family. In February this year, Ashok Tanwar announced the formation of a new party ‘Apna Bharat Morcha’ in Delhi. His long time friend, Maharaja of Tripura and former president of Tripura Provincial Congress Pradyot Devvarman was present as the chief guest at the event. Ashok Tanwar announced the formation of a new party ‘Apna Bharat Morcha’ in Delhi in February this year. His long time friend, the ‘Maharaja’ of Tripura and former president of the Tripura Provincial Congress, Pradyot Devvarman was also present as the chief guest at the event. Two years ago, Maharaja Pradyot Manikya left the Congress and formed a new political platform, Tipra Matha. Tipra Matha came to power after defeating the BJP-IPFT alliance in the Tripura state’s autonomous tribal council elections last April.

Tipra Motha won a seat in Tripura yesterday. As a result, they have snatched seats in the urban body polls, excluding the hilly areas. In Tripura, one-third of the 60 assembly seats are in tribal areas. It is believed that the BJP could be in trouble if Pradyot Manikya joins hands with the grassroots. Ashoka could potentially play an important role in that ‘bridge’. In addition, Luisinho Fellario, a newly elected Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP, has long been in charge of the Northeast. As a result, the Trinamool Congress can play an important role in the victory of Tripura in the coming days by using these faces at the national level.