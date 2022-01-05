Tmc Tripura: Last attempt failed, Mujibul loses long fight, Trinamool leaders rush to SSKM

#Kolkata: A grassroots activist from Tripura died at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. Trinamool alleges that the BJP had beaten up the Trinamool activist named Mujibul Islam Majumder. On August 26, TMCP held a program in Tripura He was beaten there. After that his condition deteriorated and he was brought to Calcutta and admitted to SSKM Hospital. Mujibul died there at 6.30 am on Wednesday.

Majibul Islam Mazumdar. REMEMBER THE NAME, BjpBiplab since YOU have his blood on YOUR HANDS. On TMCP Foundation Day, @ BJP4Tripura goons BRUTALLY & MERCILESSLY beat him up. He was admitted in SSKM and was undergoing treatment but unfortunately passed away today. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9WzSY4tmNs – AITC Tripura (@ AITC4Tripura) January 5, 2022

Although the Tripura BJP claims, they have nothing to do with it. None of their group was involved in the incident that day. Despite the Trinamool’s claim, Mujibul was attacked by the BJP at his home in Badharghat on August 28 while celebrating the founding day of the Trinamool Student Council. One of his hands was broken and crushed and he was allegedly beaten with iron rods in different parts of his body. Since then he has been undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital, Kolkata. He died at 8.30 this morning.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress today called for a Tripura Raj Bhavan campaign. The Trinamool is starting a movement in Tripura on a number of issues, from law and order to employment. The Tripura state Trinamool Congress has called for a 15-point Raj Bhavan campaign today. According to Trinamool sources, the rally will be held in front of Vivekananda Maidan at 11 am. Extreme deterioration of overall law and order in the state, frequent violence against women, rape, murder, vandalism of homes and shops, looting, assaults on opposition activists, burning of offices, burning of newspaper offices, harassment of journalists and assaults on the general public. They demanded this operation in protest of the violence of the forces.

Trinamool further alleges that the municipal elections have been turned into a farce by rigged voting, booth occupations, barring of voters including candidates, and vicious attacks on candidates and polling agents. They further demanded that REGA wages should be doubled as per the government’s promise and REGA work should be done for a minimum of 200 days. Meanwhile, the political circles in Tripura think that the death of Mujibul Islam Majumdar has given a new ‘weapon’ to the grassroots.