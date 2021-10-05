TMC won all wards of Bhabanipur | All the wards of Bhabanipur are grassroots, Kamal did 70 and 84! Shuvendu opened his mouth after seeing everything

#Kolkata: In the 2021 elections, the Trinamool Congress was leading in Ward No. 63 with 413 votes. With just five months to go, the Trinamool won the by-election by 2,400 votes. Minister Subrata Mukherjee was in charge of visiting this ward.

70 wards, which have never been profitable for the Trinamool, even the BJP candidate won the 2015 by-elections here, the Trinamool was behind in the 2021 elections with 2092 votes. This time it went ahead with 1600 votes (TMC won all wards of Bhabanipur |). MLA Debashish Kumar was in charge of this ward.

61 wards. In the 2021 elections, the Trinamool was ahead in the 1975 elections. In the by-elections, the Trinamool went ahead with 5900 votes. Perth Chatterjee was in charge of this ward.

Ward No. 72 In the 2021 elections, the Trinamool was ahead here with 339 votes. In the by-elections, the Trinamool went ahead with 3500 votes. Perth Chatterjee was in charge of this ward.

Ward No. 63 In this ward, Trinamool was ahead in 2021 by 1831 votes. This time the Trinamool went ahead with 5627 votes. Kartik Bandopadhyay was in charge of visiting this ward.

Read more-Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp returned one by one, the social world stopped for more than 8 hours

Ward No. 64 In this ward, Trinamool was behind with 536 votes in 2021. In the current election, the Trinamool went ahead with 1500 votes. Firhad Hakim was in charge of visiting this ward. Ward 7 In this ward, the Trinamool was ahead in the 2021 elections with 21369 votes. The Trinamool has advanced in the by-elections with 22,000 votes. Firhad Hakim was in charge of visiting this ward. Ward No. 72 The grassroots lead in this ward was 5,209 in the 2021 polls. That lead has increased to 16,000 in the by-elections. Firhad Hakim was in charge of visiting this ward.

Joraful Shibir is happy that the BJP has won the TMC won all the wards of Bhabanipur in those two wards. The two leaders, Firhad Hakim and Debashish Kumar, said, “This victory is a victory to keep in touch with people every day.” However, these wards will be restored soon, said Shuvendu Adhikari. Now it remains to be seen whether BJP land will be recovered in these wards in the forthcoming general elections.