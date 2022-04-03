TMCP student leader arrested opposition slams TMC Kunal Ghosh replied back | Aliakande brawl state! Student leader arrested cannon opponents! Counter Claim Trinamool – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mercury in state politics is gradually increasing in Alia Kand. Giasuddin Mandal, a Trinamool student leader, was arrested on Sunday for harassing the Vice-Chancellor of Aliah University. After that, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar became vocal about the viral video that came out publicly. In the viral video, Ghiyasuddin is heard hurling insults at Vice Chancellor Mohammad Ali. Techno police arrested the accused student leader Ghiyasuddin Mandal on Sunday on the basis of a student’s complaint in connection with the incident. After that the state politics became turbulent with this.

The ruling party has made it clear that the Trinamool (TMC) has nothing to do with the Aliah University incident. Trinamool Chhatra Parishad claims that the accused student leader has not joined the party since 2016. He even said that he had never been the president of the student unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). On the other hand, the opposition also fired in this incident.

Reacting sharply on behalf of the Left, Mohammad Selim said, “There was a movement to save Alia University, protest against misdeeds, hostels, etc. I have seen through various news outlets. But the manner in which the Vice-Chancellor was harassed is highly reprehensible.” His strong question is, “Are they from student to bully or from bully to student? The grassroots cannot avoid this responsibility. They have been grassroots from the beginning. They are all bored. It is understood that this has happened before.

BJP state president Sukant Majumder, on the other hand, claimed in his response, “Ghiyasuddin has been arrested for leaking the video.” His question is what would happen if the video was not viral? At the same time, Sukanta Majumder said, “Such anarchy in the campus is unimaginable. If there was a constitutional way, I would have sought central intervention.”

On behalf of the Trinamool Congress, Kunal Ghosh said, “The whole is a game plan to trap the Trinamool. All in all, state politics is in full swing in the case of Alia University.

The governor has already summoned the chief secretary in Aliakand. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has summoned the Chief Secretary for a report on this at 1 pm tomorrow. ‘Viral videos are a reflection of extremely disturbing images. The way the miscreants are breaking the law is horrible ‘, is the reaction of the governor to the vice chancellor by tweeting a viral video of harassment.

