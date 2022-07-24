to be declared today check out details here | The wait of students and parents is finally coming to an end. CISCE is going to declare ISC Board Result 2022 today (July 24). – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata : ISC 2022 class 12th result is going to be declared today. Candidates are waiting for the ISC 12th result after ICSE and CBSE exam results. The wait of students and parents is finally coming to an end. CISCE is going to declare ISC Board Result 2022 today (July 24).

After offline exams were stopped due to coronavirus, the students went to the exam hall for the first time this year. ISC Board 12th class result will be declared officially today at 5 pm. Students can check their 2022 ISC Board Semester 2 Result Scorecard on the official website of the board – cisce.org, results.cisce.org soon after the official result release. Keep an eye on News 18 Bangla page for all updates on ISC Board 12th Result 2022 marksheet, pass percentage, toppers list and more.

Incidentally, after the release of the CBSE (12th) results, the candidates who are facing graduation are counting the days for the results of this one exam. The result of higher secondary examination is out long ago. Already from July 18 online admission forms have started in the state for undergraduate level. Although the last day for collecting and submitting the form is 5th August, the anxiety of the ISC candidates is too late. It would have been safe if the results were out before the form distribution started. Because, one could fill the form online by thinking more about what subject one will study in which college or university. Many principals of CISCE schools feel that the ISC exam is over on June 13. It is also very difficult to get the results of large number of candidates across the country 40-45 days before the end of the exam. The announcement of the result today has brought some relief to them.

