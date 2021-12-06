To hold meeting with TMC MPs Tomorrow | What message will Abhishek Banerjee give to the party MPs in the parliament building? – News18 Bangla

#NewDelhi: Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold a meeting with party MPs at the Parliament House on Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday, Abhishek will hold a meeting with the party MPs at 1 pm. He (Abhishek Banerjee) will explain the parliamentary strategy of the party MPs. The meeting will be held in room number 63 of the parliament building. Abhishek will explain the position of the party on the Nagaland issue and the position of the party in the remaining days of the winter session. Sources said that room coordination will also be discussed with other parties. All MPs have been asked to attend the meeting.

Read more: ‘There was an attempt to stop the car’, shot in Nagaland by mistake, Amit Shah said in a statement …

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a statement on Nagaland in Parliament this afternoon. Speaking in two rooms, he said that despite intelligence input, the villagers had died due to misunderstanding. The Central Government will compensate the slain villagers. Despite the tensions, the situation is now under control, the Union Home Minister said. The Union Home Minister made a statement on Nagaland in the Lok Sabha at 3 pm and in the Rajya Sabha at 4 pm today. He expressed sorrow over the death of villagers in the firing of security personnel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah makes a statement in Rajya Sabha on the incident of death of civilians in an anti-insurgency operation that went awry in Nagaland “Army has initiated a probe into this incident at the highest level. Action will be taken as per the law, “he says. pic.twitter.com/U2Bpb4abvU – ANI (ANI) December 6, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah said in a statement to Parliament, “The Central Government is deeply sorry for this unfortunate incident and extends its condolences to the families of the victims.” Amit Shah told the parliament that such incidents would be avoided and ensured. Amit Shah assured the parliament that a special investigation team would be formed to identify the faults during the patrol of more than 100 security personnel in Mann district.

Read more: We want green-storm in Kolkata, Abhishek Banerjee to handle ‘responsibility’ in two days

Meanwhile, the opposition is not satisfied with the statement of the Union Home Minister. Opponents walked out shortly after his speech. While the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, BSP and NCP walked out, the Trinamool did not. Trinamool has said that walkout is not the only solution to all problems. Trinamool Lok Sabha leader Sudip Banerjee said the Indian government once had to burn a lot of wood and straw to restore peace in Nagaland. Sitting in the heart of Nagaland, those who were protesting at that time had their headquarters in London. From there they operated. But suddenly something very unfortunate happened yesterday.

Read more: SSC Group D ‘bogus’ recruitment corruption! Division bench of the High Court dismisses the CBI probe order …

“Our expectation was that the issue of compensation for innocent workers who lost their lives would be mentioned in the statement of the Home Minister. Although it was not. Even after the walkout, we tried to stand up and listen to those who did not walk out. But surprisingly, the issue was not raised. “

Sudip Banerjee claims that Modi government cannot avoid responsibility. He said the matter would be taken up again if given another chance. Sudip Banerjee blames intelligence failure in Nagaland incident “Intelligence could fail in Nagaland. It is important to keep in mind that there are militant groups in Myanmar, so there is a need for a deeper investigation. The Trinamool Congress will keep a close eye on the northeast,” he said. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Nagaland this morning.