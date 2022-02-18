Today In Party Meeting tmc Supremo gave clear direction to the party leaders | Social media Who is the target?

#Kolkata: In the politics of Bengal, various internal problems of the grassroots have come to light for some time now. Many have expressed their views on this issue in the media and on social media (TMC Social Media Use). But those who were curious about everyone, namely Mamata Banerjee on social media and Abhishek, did not say much about it. Even the grassroots leaders were virtually silent. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee held an emergency meeting and abolished all national posts. He even handed over the post of All India General Secretary of the party with the abolition of the national post. Abhishek was in that position.

Then on February 12, the National Working Committee of the Trinamool (TMC) was formed by President Mamata Banerjee. Trinamool leader herself, Abhishek Banerjee and 19 others got seats in the committee. And today, the first meeting of that working committee will be held in Kalighat on Friday within a week It was there that the Trinamool Congress re-appointed Abhishek Banerjee as the party’s all-India general secretary.

However, in today’s meeting, the Trinamool supremo clarified his views on a number of issues besides finalizing the posts of Trinamool (TMC) National Working Committee members. Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee On Social Media) made it clear on this day that personal propaganda will not continue on social media. The team has to promote. At the same time, the party has to move forward keeping the message of the Trinamool leader, all the new and old coordination. In his words, “We have to jump to the national level while maintaining our dominance in this state.” “The newcomers definitely need it. Old is always gold,” said Mamata.

While announcing the mayoral post of Pur Nigam, Mamata said, “We have to work well in the upcoming elections as well.” At the beginning of the meeting on Friday, Mamata Banerjee said, “Our party has grown. Everyone has to work together. We will do better in Goa in the coming days. The people there do not want the BJP. We have to go to more people there.”

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 18, 2022, 20:25 IST

