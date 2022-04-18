Today in these districts of the state with lightning and rain, when is the possibility of rain in Kolkata? – News18 Bangla

Biswajit Saha, Kolkata: Thunderstorms, with gusts of wind. This will be the situation in several districts of North and South Bengal today, Monday. There will be heat wave conditions in the western districts of South Bengal. Rain is less likely in Kolkata. Rain is expected in Kolkata between Wednesday and Friday (West Bengal Weather Update).

There is less chance of rain in Kolkata today, Monday. Partly cloudy sky in the morning. As the day progresses, the discomfort caused by moisture will increase. Light wind will blow in the afternoon. The minimum temperature this morning was 26.9 degrees Celsius. 2 degrees Celsius higher than normal. Yesterday, Sunday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 35.5 degrees Celsius, which is normal. The relative humidity in the air is 41 to 44 percent. There has been no rain in the last 24 hours in Kolkata.

Scattered showers with thunderstorms in almost all districts of North Bengal. Alipurduar and Kochbihar districts are expected to experience strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph with thunderstorms and rain. In a couple of places, there may be hail along with rain from thunderstorms. After 48 hours, the rainfall will decrease in North Bengal.

In South Bengal, heat wave on one side and rain with thunderstorm on the other. Thundershowers are likely in Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore. In the next 48 to 72 hours, the amount of rain may increase in some more districts of South Bengal. Daytime temperatures in South Bengal may drop slightly after Wednesday. The heat wave will continue for another 48 to 72 hours in five western districts of South Bengal. The five districts of Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore, Jhargram and West Burdwan will experience heat wave conditions. Temperatures will hover around 42 degrees in these districts.

There are cyclones in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu in southern India, in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Andhra Pradesh and in the Central Arabian Sea. There is no such system in the North Bay. Western hurricanes hit the states of northwestern India.

A lot of water vapor is coming in from the Bay of Bengal with strong south wind. Due to this water vapor, it will rain in the next few days in the states of North-East India. Assam, Meghalaya Heavy rains are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. The rest of the states will receive scattered rains. The southern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Pondicherry and Karaikale will receive scattered rains.

There is no possibility of rain in any other part of the country. Northwest India, Central India and various states of western India have heat wave conditions. In the next 24 hours, the situation will be similar in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and other north-western Indian states. Besides, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have heat wave conditions. The heat wave situation in Bihar, Jharkhand in eastern India will continue for another 48 hours.

