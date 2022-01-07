Today is one year of ‘Khela Beh’ slogan, Bengali voting slogan is now widely spread across the country – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: 1 year of the slogan will be played. This slogan was introduced in Bengal today. Today, # 1YearOfKhelaHobe is going to be trending on Twitter all day on Friday.

The only slogan that raised a storm in the 2021 Bengal elections was ‘Khela Chahe’. Beyond the borders of the state, the slogan ‘the game will be played’ is being uttered in different parts of the country today. Debangshu Bhattacharya (Debangshu Bhattacharya) was the one who made the slogan ‘Khelaba’ very popular in Bengal. And today is the birthday of the “Khela Hobe Slogan” slogan.

Mamata Banerjee herself stood on the polling booth of Bengal Assembly and said, “Come on, let’s play.” . Your game is over. ” Threats, challenges, songs, parodies, posters, social media have been trending over and over again for the last one year, will play, will play! That is what Debangshu says today is the birthday of that “play will be” song. Debangshu said, “One year to see!

This slogan is like a child to me. This slogan is passionate to me. When I see someone on the street even today, when he addresses me as ‘playing’, I get a lot of joy inside.

What else can I say? Everything is history. It is doubtful whether India has reached this stage with any slogan so far. So, ‘Happy Birthday # will play’

The Trinamool Congress had given the slogan ‘Khela Beh’ before the assembly polls. This slogan became popular all over Bengal. Whether it was a meeting of the top leaders of the party including Mamata Banerjee or the grassroots program, it was almost a ‘game’. The ‘game will be’ is now also known in the administrative circles. The state government is observing the game. Mamata Banerjee said, “Life is not possible without sports. Tradition, culture and good health are developed through sports. The Olympics are also going on in Japan. The slogan of the game needs to be perpetuated. The slogan will have to be implemented through various games and programs. The slogan is so popular that when I went to the village during the election, I would start shouting as soon as I got off – the game would be over. “