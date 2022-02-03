Today maintaining all covid 19 restrictions | From happy parents to educators … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The doors of schools, colleges, universities and all other educational institutions (School Reopen) have been opened in the state since Thursday. West Bengal School Reopening. Students and parents can be seen in every school in Kolkata from morning. The school is currently open for students of class VIII to XII.

The school authorities are also doing their best to conduct the classes in a healthy environment in compliance with all the rules. In fact, after the announcement of the commencement of the school, the preparations started in the West Bengal School Reopening. Extreme precautions have been taken to ensure that students, teachers and staff from classroom sanitation follow masks and other coded protocols. I went to school this morning and saw that picture. Students were seen at the school. The awareness of parents and teachers was also eye-catching.

West Bengal School Reopening The schools, colleges and universities of the state were closed on March 16, 2020. Then the class of class IX to XII started on 12th February, 2021. But from April 20, 2021, the school was closed again. The then Education Minister Perth Chatterjee had earlier announced summer vacation due to Covid Second Wave. Then on November 17, 2021, the school reopen for the ninth to twelfth class. But again, from January 3, 2022, the school was closed again.

However, as soon as the rate of infection came under control, everyone from Padua-guardians to teachers got in the way. The only demand is that the school be reopened. Last month, there were protests across the state (West Bengal School Reopening). The case is pending in the High Court. There was a storm on social media too. The demand is further strengthened by the completion of Covid Vaccination among many of the students. Finally, the Chief Minister announced that schools and colleges and universities from class VIII to class XII will be opened from February 3.

That’s why schools were busy on Wednesdays everywhere, from north to south of the state. School clean, sanitation – everything is in full swing. The school houses also came to life with the opening of the school on this day. Again, the school premises got up in the morning laughing and grumbling from the suppressed excitement of the students. The gate of the college university is also opening. There, too, the bright eyes of the students fell on their faces. While there are concerns about how everything will go according to the Covid rules, everyone is happy that the educational institutions have finally opened. There are also extreme warnings.

