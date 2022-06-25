Today, Sujit was discharged from the hospital, where he was fighting to the death – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He was admitted to the hospital two days ago with minor problems Doctors used to give leave today The discharge certificate was also written But instead of returning home, Lake Town resident Sujit Adhikari is currently battling death at the same hospital in Mallikbazar.

At noon on that day, Sujit went to the eight-storey cornice of the same hospital He later fell from the cornice and was seriously injured According to hospital sources, one of Sujit’s hands almost fell off the cornice of the eighth floor of the hospital. The bones of the legs have been broken into pieces, the skull has been broken into three pieces Severe injuries were also inflicted on the chest and waist Sujit is currently on ventilation at the same hospital in Mallikbazar

Sujit started suffering from depression after the death of his wife a month ago He fell head over heels at home two days ago After that he was admitted to the hospital in Mallikbazar However, doctors decided to release him from the hospital today as other tests, including a CT scan, did not match anything serious. Similarly, the family members including Sujit’s PC reached the hospital this morning to take Sujit The doctor also wrote the discharge certificate for the leave

Just as he was about to be discharged from the hospital, Sujit opened the window of the eight-story HDU unit and fell on the cornice. For two and a half hours, he tried to rescue her But all those attempts failed

