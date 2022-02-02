Today, the grassroots organizational election, the organization is preparing for the goal of national politics – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Today, Wednesday is the grassroots organizational election. Vote to elect Mamata Banerjee as Chairperson unanimously. Elections are going to be held today after 2017. He will announce the rest of the committee after he is elected chairperson. This is going to be the first grassroots organizational election where representatives of different political parties have been invited. However, the BJP (Trinamool Congress Target) was not invited.

Goal 2024. The Trinamool Congress is becoming increasingly important in national politics against Modi. Mamata Banerjee is the main opposition to the BJP. In this situation, the Trinamool Congress is going to organize the organization. Today, there is going to be a grassroots organizational vote on Wednesday. Which will be completed step by step by 31st March. The party’s secretary general Perth Chatterjee has already said so. The Trinamool wants to focus on the national context in the coming days through party organizational elections.

According to sources, the number of members of the working committee may increase. After the 2021 elections, the Trinamool has a very important position in the context of national politics at the moment. Trinamool has fought in Tripura city elections. There they got 20% of the vote. The grassroots are going to contest in the Goa assembly polls. Apart from this, the ruling party of Bengal is spreading its organization in states like Meghalaya and Haryana. Therefore, in order to organize the organization, there are going to be multiple national level faces in the future.

The grassroots currently has a 20-member working committee. Their decision to lead the team gets the most recognition. According to sources, Ashok Tanwar from Haryana, former Janata Dal United leader Pawan Barma, former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and Kirti Azad may be included in the working committee. MP Sushmita Dev and tennis star Leander Page can come. The working committee met at the grassroots last November. According to sources, the committee members were informed about this at the meeting.

The party constitution was drafted on January 1, 1996 when the Trinamool was formed. The All India Trinamool has been following the path of politics for the last 23 years based on that constitution. But within 10 years of coming to power in West Bengal, the ruling party of Bengal has increased. Now that West Bengal is in power, the main opposition party in other states of the country is the Trinamool. In other states, due to the organizational development of the grassroots will be sorted. Sources said that steps are being taken to make the party acceptable at all levels of the country. According to party sources, the party is now much bigger than it was 24 years ago. The team’s structure and style of working have also changed over time. So soon the working committee of the party will be expanded.

Abir Ghoshal

First published: February 02, 2022

