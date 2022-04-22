Today there is a forecast of thunderstorms and rain across the state, maybe even a thunderstorm! – News18 Bangla
Rains will continue in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Kochbihar districts of North Bengal after Friday. The chances of rain in different districts of South Bengal will decrease from tomorrow, Saturday. Dry weather, clear skies, rising temperatures. Temperatures will rise again in the western districts from Sunday. That is what the meteorological office said Representational Image